Station 19 season 7 to be final one at ABC

After several years of daring rescues, heartbreaking moments, and so much more, we have reached the end of Station 19. Today, the folks at ABC have confirmed that this will be the final batch of episodes for the firefighter drama.

The news was first reported by Deadline, and we know that the final season is set to consist of just ten episodes. In a statement, Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich had the following to say:

“For seven seasons Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda and Betsy’s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling … With [new showrunners Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

The upcoming season will at least have time to give fitting endings to a lot of main characters, which does make it somewhat different than a lot of shows that are being outright canceled.

The craziest thing to think about here

It’s rather simple. With Station 19 concluding its run, Grey’s Anatomy will be outlasting both it and another spin-off in Private Practice ordered during its run. Seven seasons is considered to be an incredible success and in that sense, you have to be happy with where things stand if you are a cast member or producer who is a part of this show.

The premiere of season 7 is currently set to land on ABC in March; with that, you can expect that the series finale is going to be turning up when we get around to May. Things will move quickly throughout this season, with there not being many interruptions that take place over the course of time.

