Station 19 season 7 filming officially underway! See new tease

If you were not excited enough to see Station 19 season 7 arrive at ABC, here is something else to know: Filming is underway!

In a new post on Instagram, the series itself confirmed this news by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo featuring a number of the show’s female cast members. We know that the start of production has been a long time coming, which is fueled in part by the AMPTP waiting for so long to resolve the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Over the next few months, expect the cast and crew of Station 19 to push themselves hard in order to ensure that there are episodes ready to go in March. We tend to think that the long wait is due to the network deciding that they want to air all of the episodes without any repeats, which is a way to keep a good bit of momentum for the few months that they are on the air.

Unfortunately, we are at a point right now where it is a little too early to tell what the story is going to be. With that being said, though, we do think that this will be a more focused season than ever. It has to be since there are fewer episodes to tell stories. Beyond just that, you also have to be aware of the fact that there will probably not be as many crossovers. This show and Grey’s Anatomy do not have the same showrunner anymore, so things could be a little bit different there. (Also, these are harder to schedule when you are telling stories at a pretty compressed rate.)

Rest assured, we are absolutely expecting some more Station 19 footage to surface when we get around to the new year. Hopefully, that Jack cliffhanger is resolved sooner rather than later. How much longer can they really torment us when it comes to that?

