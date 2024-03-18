The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: The aftermath

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 this weekend on AMC, where is the story going to go?

What is so interesting about what we just saw is ultimately quite simple: The end of it. After all, we had a chance to see Rick and Michonne actually work most of their issues out and with that, they can move forward together … or can they? What we know is that the road ahead for the two is not going to be easy and there are some more bumps in the road coming. Even though they may be more than capable of tackling a lot of them, that does not mean that it is going to come all that easily.

Want to know more? Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly executive producer Scott M. Gimple said the following jokingly before allowing things to turn more serious:

They get home and everything’s great! It was very weird to do those last two episodes because everything’s fine after that. There are no problems. No, I guess I can spoil that they aren’t able to just immediately go off into the sunset. Stuff happens. They have really achieved something in this episode between the two of them, but I don’t know if the world is going to let them hold onto it.

Whatever happens near the end of the season could be rather interesting — it could offer some more closure when it comes to the current struggles for the couple, but also open the door to something more. Remember that it seems as though the door is being left open for a season 2, and there is no guarantee that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters are going to be reunited with their family.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

