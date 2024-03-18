The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5: Free?

As you do get yourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5 on AMC, there is a lot to note. Take, for starters, the fact that there are only two episodes left! Sure, there is a chance at a season 2 at some point, but we also do not tend to think that is the main focus of anyone involved with the show. Instead, it is trying to just tell the best story possible for Rick and Michonne.

For a brief moment at the end of episode 4, it actually seemed as though Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters were in a reasonably good spot with one another. They had broken through the walls of their shared trauma and realized what matters the most. Rick was so caught up on trying to be everyone’s savior at the CRM that he was not thinking in terms of himself. Michonne had to step outside of her own expectations.

In the end, though, what the two are destined to realize here soon is that there was fundamentally some truth to what both of them were saying in episode 4. Rick realized that leaving behind the CRM was not going to be simple, and the preview for what’s next signaled some of that danger. With the way in which Jadis was talking in episode 3, would she really just believe that Rick and Michonne were gone? Hardly.

We do think that everything that Michonne was saying about the two being able to have this grand life together is still possible. However, at the same time we also have this acute understanding as to how difficult this could prove itself to be. The preview for what lies ahead signals that the violence and chaos of the first few episodes is not going away, and it leads to Michonne making a key revelation: They can’t go home as of yet.

When it comes to the CRM, the idea of being free may very well be theoretical. there are so many hurdles that need to be jumped over first.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, including the show’s season 2 chances

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 5?

How crazy do you think things are going to become? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, continue to come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







