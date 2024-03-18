Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 2?

Who won the week 2 Power of Veto within the Big Brother Canada 12 house? Unfortunately, we had to wait until Monday morning to find out.

Over the weekend, the latest episode of the show on Global confirmed at least a part of where things stand at present. Head of Household Victoria nominated Vivek and Elijah for eviction, but it was clear that the former was going to be the target. This is one of those situations where Spicy Vee could just claim that Vivek is a “house target” and not get much blood on her hands. It’s something that makes a lot of sense in terms of gameplay, even if this is hardly the most exciting thing to watch as a viewer.

So what exactly happened with the Veto? Well, even before that the first Digital Daily confirmed that Spicy was into the idea of getting out Donna, who she’s lost a significant amount of trust in and feels like is more of a threat to her game.

Now, we’ve learned that for the second straight week, Dinis has won the power! It’s a little odd to establish yourself as a comp threat this early on in the season, but here we are. The plan seems to be to remove Vivek from the block, leaving Donna to go up opposite Elijah. We’re going to have a Donna / Elijah showdown this week, which could be fascinating. On paper, it seems like Donna will go, but Elijah is one of those well-liked superfans and it would be easy to argue that he will just sneak his way through the game.

Remember this: We’ve already seen one major flip this week with Victoria in power and honestly, we’re curious to see how Vivek can move forward after this. If he really doesn’t have any other allies anymore, can Spicy actually use him?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother Canada, including the aforementioned blowup argument

What do you want to see happen leading into the next Big Brother Canada 12 vote?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







