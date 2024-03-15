Big Brother Canada 12 spoilers: Week 2 nomination plan + drama!

What is going to happen with the latest nominations in the Big Brother Canada 12 house? While nothing may be confirmed at present, we do still have a somewhat clear idea as to what is going to transpire. Beyond just that, we also had a chance to see a real argument in the HoH room!

Are we glad that there is drama? Sure, but at the same time this just reminds us further what we are missing with no live feeds and there is something a little bit sad about that.

Anyhow, let’s go ahead and note now what has actually transpired within the game. The nomination ceremony has yet to happen, but it seems like Vivek (the obvious target) will be nominated by Spicy Vee, with Elijah joining him as a pawn. Vivek has been the target ever since Anthony caught him having a conversation with Bayleigh during his HoH reign, one that created some serious trust issues. Of course, early on in a game like this if you are suspected of being untrustworthy, it is so easy for every else to jump on board. We have seen that time and time again, and so we cannot say that we’re altogether shocked to be in this position all over again now.

The argument that took place will almost certainly be on the next episode, and it involved Vivek and Bayleigh — what we gather here is that (no surprise) there are trust issues now here as an apparent alliance of East-coasters has been starting to crumble. Meanwhile, Victoria has zero issue stirring the pot and making people all the more upset with each other. Vivek told her to “relax,” and that is NEVER a good idea.

Basically, this is a simple week in that if Vivek doesn’t win the Veto, he goes. MAybe things get more complicated, but we shall see.

Related – Get more news regarding Big Brother Canada now, including the latest on Janine’s eviction

What do you most want to see on Big Brother Canada 12 moving forward this week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







