Silo season 3: Is a renewal likely at Apple TV+?

Even though we’ve yet to make it to the Silo season 2 premiere at Apple TV+, that will not stop us from discussing a season 3! After all, there is still room for so much more story set within this world, and that includes a lot of different twists, new faces, and mythology.

Above all else, though, it is perhaps most important to know that there are three primary novels within the Hugh Howey series, meaning that there is more than enough source material. Heck, remember that season 1 did not even cover all of the book WOOL. There is reason enough to think that we could have four or five seasons, easily, for this show if the streaming service wants that.

The reason why we are having this conversation now is twofold. A big part of it is because with big-budget shows like this, it often benefits everyone to start planning early. Meanwhile, you also may want to get things prepared from a scheduling point of view here. After all, remember the fact that Rebecca Ferguson in particular is super-busy with a number of different gigs on the go at this point. She drew rave reviews for Dune: Part Two, and that is in addition to everything else that she’s done over the past few years.

If we had to make a big prediction here…

Let’s just put it this way — even if we don’t get confirmation about a season 3 renewal before season 2 premieres, we certainly think there will be discussions all about it.

After all, just think about it like this — there was some work being done on season 2 before the official renewal came out, and there is always a chance that we see something similar play out here. It allows the scripts to get ready ahead of time so that season 3 can enter production in a pretty speedy fashion.

