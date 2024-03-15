Silo season 2 premiere date: New announcement hopes

Now that we know that Silo season 2 production has wrapped up, we are thrilled to be able to dive more into possible premiere dates.

So, when will the show be coming back for more? Absolutely, it is a fun thing to think about, but we’ve specific already that we think the Rebecca Ferguson series could be back as early as the fall. Because of that, we want to shift the focus into a slightly different subject here: When could an announcement actually be made here?

Based on the way in which Apple often promotes some of their big-ticket shows, our sentiment at present is that we will see some sort of formal announcement when we get a little bit closer to the summer. The earlier that something like this can get out there, the better it is to really turn promotion for the show into a big event. Also, this will give potential new viewers an opportunity to catch up in the event that they have not already.

At the moment, we do tend to think that there is one thing that the show is going to be looking to do perhaps more than any other with its promotional efforts this time: Lean on Ferguson’s star power as much as you can. Following both her role in Dune: Part Two and her fantastic promotional campaign for it, we think this should all carry over quite well to her Apple TV+ campaign. We certainly know that this is a service that absolutely has the money to put together some fantastic stuff for next season; we just have to wait and see some of the end results. Season 2 looks like it will be more epic than ever following that huge Silo-centric reveal in the closing seconds of season 1.

