The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: Announcement hopes

As many of you may know at this point, The Last of Us season 2 is currently in production, and everything appears to be full-steam ahead. This upcoming batch of episodes is looking to chronicle at least a part of the hit video game’s sequel, and we will just have to wait and see how much.

For now, let’s turn things over to the idea of a premiere date announcement and exactly when that could be made, especially since it is easy to think about an approximate timeline here.

So, what could it look like? We tend to think that it is a little bit something like this: Based on the amount of post-production time required here, it is our feeling that you are going to see The White Lotus (which is currently in production) before Joel and Ellie come back. This means that the absolute earliest season 2 could air is the spring of next year, and that gives HBO two options — either announce a premiere date close to the end of this year via sizzle reel, or late and reveal something in January or February 2025. This is of course assuming that a spring premiere date happens here!

Odds are, we are going to see a situation where something is announced here at least a couple of months in advance, largely due to the scale and level of ambition with this show. HBO will want to give themselves plenty of time in order to make a huge marketing campaign around this show, and that includes trailers, teasers, and a whole lot more.

Is there a chance that season 2 could prove to be highly emotional? Absolutely, but it could also prove to be pretty darn great — and certainly well worth the 2+ years we could be waiting by the time it premieres.

