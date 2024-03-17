American Horror Story season 13: When will we learn more?

For anyone out there who has not heard the news for whatever reason, there will be an American Horror Story season 13. Commence your celebrations now! At this point, it is largely just a matter of when we will learn more about it, let alone when it will premiere.

After all, there have been occasions in the past where over the spring / summer, we start to hear more about the next version of the franchise. Then again, there is also a lot of variance here. Sometimes, we get a situation like with 1984 where there is a decent marketing campaign out there in advance. Meanwhile, we’ve also seen seasons like Roanoke and NYC where almost nothing was announced. The producers tend to have a good bit of say on this.

For this particular season, what we would largely say is this — it would be a big surprise if we get a ton of news on season 13 before Delicate winds down. After all, we don’t think that the network or the producers want to distract too much from the current season, and this is a pretty unusual position where the show is still on the air moving into the spring.

Our sentiment instead is that we should hear more about season 13 moving into the summer, and then the question becomes whether or not we see it this fall or some point further along down the road. Unless there is a great idea behind the scenes, why rush it? Also, Ryan Murphy has a lot of other projects, even if he hands over another season of American Horror Story to a writer like he has done with Delicate.

Just as much as we’re curious about the idea of a season 13, we are also eager to learn about the cast! Hopefully, that will also come in the summer, as well.

What do you most want to see when it comes to American Horror Story season 13?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

