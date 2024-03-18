Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, March 18, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, we absolutely would love to have more of the show soon! It is really just a matter of if it’s going to happen.

With that, we don’t want to keep you waiting — especially since the news we have is of the less-than-pleasant variety. Unfortunately, there is no episode of the crime procedural tonight, but at least this is the final week that it is on hiatus. You will have a chance to see something more in “The Plan” coming on March 25, and there is a lot to be excited about here! This is a story that will feature Jessica Knight’s dad at the center of it and beyond just that, offers up a fun McGee sideplot that could have a few different layers to it.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the latest synopsis below:

“The Plan” – With the help of Knight’s dad, Special Agent in Charge Feng Zhao (Russell Wong), NCIS works to unravel the mystery of a recently used service weapon belonging to a missing agent. Also, McGee is in a tailspin when DNA results reveal a close relative he was unaware of, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope here is obviously that by the time this episode ends, we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of different fun twists and turns — but also some revelations. Take especially for Knight and Jimmy Palmer — he could get a chance to spend some time with her dad! That is key to every relationship, but things may not go according to plan.

Is this a cause for concern? Not necessarily, since every relationship has some highs and lows. It just feels, at least for now, like another wrinkle for the writers to explore.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

