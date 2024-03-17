NCIS season 21: Sean Murray hopeful for season 22 renewal

As we prepare to see another NCIS season 21 episode a little bit later in the month, why not look towards a season 22 renewal? At the moment, it feels likely that we’re going to see it — at this point, it is largely a matter of waiting for a CBS announcement. The live ratings are good, and that’s without even mentioning the streaming numbers or how popular the show is all over the globe.

Given that the flagship show has launched two separate spin-offs over the course of the past year alone (think the Origins prequel and the Tony – Ziva spin-off), it feels like a sure thing that more is coming … even if you don’t want to take a renewal for granted.

Based on what star Sean Murray (McGee) had to say to TV Insider, it does feel like he shares a similar perspective to us:

“You never know how things are going to go … But knowing the way that things are going now and seeing the response we’re getting here in this sort of abbreviated Season 21, I think things will go well and I would expect to see a Season 22, very much so.”

Meanwhile, Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) added the following:

“I’m hoping [there will be another season]. I think that no one ever wants to count their chickens, but I think that the show has been doing really well … And why stop at 1,000 [episodes for the whole franchise]? I feel like we’re halfway there. We want a clean, even 2,000. We’ll just keep it rolling.”

There may be multiple reasons why we may be waiting to get some more news on NCIS season 22 — discussions need to happen to get everyone to sign on the metaphorical dotted line. Meanwhile, it’s also possible that CBS would want to announce the renewal alongside some others. For now, this is the sort of stuff you certainly cannot rule out.

Perhaps one of the most remarkable things about NCIS right now is how they’ve been able to keep the train moving despite so many changes — even when Mark Harmon left, a good chunk of the audience stuck around! That is certainly not something we anticipated.

Related – Have you had a chance to see the latest details on the next NCIS episode?

When do you think we are going to get more news on an NCIS season 22 renewal at CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







