Reacher season 3 premiere date: Announcement hopes

When are we going to have a chance to learn a Reacher season 3 premiere date over at Prime Video? Of course, it’d be fun to learn it soon!

After all, consider this: A great bit of filming for the Alan Ritchson series has already taken place and at this point, we do at least know to a certain extent what the story will be. It is going to be more akin to the first season of the show than season 2, as the title character will be off at times on his own. You will see Maria Sten back as Neagley, but there are not a lot of other returning cast members confirmed. There will also be a setting that is different and distinct from the other two seasons, which works to further give the show that nomadic feel you would expect from the Lee Child source material.

So rather than just focus on when the show will premiere, let’s also pose the following question: When could a date be announced? Are we also going to get some news on that soon?

Well, here is what we can say for the time being: The premiere date for season 2 was announced in November 2023, and that makes us wonder if a similar timeline could be expected this year. In theory, it could be possible, largely due to the fact there’s still plenty of time between now and then for the season 3 episodes to be edited and pieced together.

Even with all of this being said, though, there is a part of us that still wants to be fairly tentative when it comes to Reacher coming back on Amazon’s streaming service this year. A lot of it is due to the fact that so many of their shows have a wait of 14-16 months between seasons, if not longer at times. (See The Boys for a good example of this.) It is one of the reasons why you should note be surprised if we don’t get a season 3 premiere date reveal until either December or January 2025.

Now, let’s just conclude by saying this: If season 3 is not streaming by this time next year, it has little to do with production. Instead, it would just be about Prime Video waiting for what they felt was the “right spot” for the show to arrive. They do that sometimes to ensure they get the most hypothetical bang for their subscriber buck.

What do you most want to see moving into a Reacher season 3, no matter when it premieres?

