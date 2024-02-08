Reacher season 3 spoilers: Anthony Michael Hall to appear

Is it true that we are waiting a good while to see Reacher season 3 on Prime Video? Sure, but there is some good news to report!

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to have a chance to see the famed Anthony Michael Hall (who recently appeared on another action drama in Bosch: Legacy) come on board this series in the role of Zachary Beck, described as “a formidable and successful businessman / owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation.” Does this mean a good rival for Alan Ritchson’s character? We sure hope so!

Meanwhile, we can also tell you now that Lodge 49 alum Sonya Cassidy is being brought on board as Sonya Cassidy, described as “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.”

For those who have not heard as of yet…

Production on the third season of Reacher has already kicked off, and the idea here now is that the cast and crew are going to keep at things here for the next several months. Our hope is that we could see the series either in late 2024 or early 2025, but we recognize that much of that will be tied to whatever happens with Prime Video’s schedule. We do not necessarily think that they are going to be in a hurry to rush a lot of things along here. After all, why would they be?

We do think there is a good chance that we’re going to hear some other cast announcements for the third season in the near future. Hopefully, we’ll get some more video footage leading into the fall.

