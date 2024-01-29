Reacher season 3: Maria Sten looks ahead to Neagley’s future

As we prepare to check out Reacher season 3 on Prime Video, there is absolutely a lot took forward to across the board. What’s one of the big things? Getting a chance to see more of Maria Sten as Frances Neagley.

Other than of course Alan Ritchson as the title character, Neagley is really the only constant that we have with this show. A lot of that is by design, as each one of the Lee Child books is somewhat standalone in nature and there is something fun that comes with seeing Reacher being thrown into a number of different positions. With that being said, obviously we also like the idea that there is at least someone he can call on beyond just himself. There’s a chance another cameo or two could be in here; however, we wouldn’t count on it.

When Sten was asked by The Wrap about her future as the aforementioned character in season 3, she couldn’t give a clear answer. (That was before her participation was announced.) Yet, she did still have some interesting things to say:

… I think if such a thing were to happen [as Neagley returning], I think that would be wonderful to show that there is a continuation of this relationship, there is a continuation of the world and the things that we have set up so far. But we’ll see.

Clearly, Sten sees her character as a way to at least provide some continuity between seasons, and we do tend to think that is important. This is a part of what makes the TV medium a little bit different from books; while we do think Reacher can go down separate roads every season, there is at least a little bit of value in knowing what happened before.

Hopefully, we are going to see the third season premiere either in late 2024 or early 2025.

What do you want to see from Neagley on Reacher season 3?

