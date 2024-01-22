Reacher season 3 trailer: When could we see it?

Is it too early to expect a Reacher season 3 trailer to surface over at Prime Video? We’d say so — the second season just ended!

With this being said, we certainly don’t think it is too early to start having some conversations about it, especially when you consider what the show could be bringing to the table. This is one of the most action-packed shows on the air, really to the extent that every single episode could feel like a movie. If there is a show out there you want a trailer for sooner rather than later, isn’t this it? We at least tend to think so.

As some of you may already be aware, the Alan Ritchson series is already in production on the latest batch of episodes. Our best-case scenario is that the show comes out at the end of the year and if that happens, you could actually see a trailer released this fall. Wouldn’t that be great?

Of course, this situation is the ideal. Given that the latest batch of new episodes was delayed for some time because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, there is still a chance that we’re waiting a little bit longer to see what lies ahead. If new episodes are not coming out until 2025, we may be stuck waiting equally long to see what lies ahead.

If there is one thing we can say in general about what could be coming up here, it’s simply this: The show could be looking to adopt a style and tone similar to what we saw in season 1. We just saw Reacher with a larger group in the 110th and because of that, we do tend to think we will see the character once again out on his own, working to fight the good fight.

