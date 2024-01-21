Reacher season 3 spoilers: Author teases more solitary story

After season 2 of Reacher brought us more of a community approach with its storytelling, things may be changing entering season 3.

Over the past few months, we have certainly anticipated that the next season of the Prime Video hit would be one that focused on the main character being a little bit more on his own. That just made sense, given the fact that it keeps audiences on their toes. We don’t think it completely eliminates the possibility of a cameo here or there, but we do think that some of the charm of season 1 was seeing Alan Ritchson’s character work alongside people who were, in many different ways, total strangers.

In speaking further about selecting the story, and doing one that is a bit more solitary, here is what author Lee Child had to say to The Messenger:

“We’ve picked it up, it’s chosen. It’s a good choice, I gotta say. I think we’ve been very creative about how we’ve sequenced the type of story … We felt we needed a book that was more Reacher alone for the third season … And so it was a question of which story would work best for that, and which one would have a great opening scene and all that, and we found one that we loved.”

As some of you out there may be aware already, production on the third season has already begun! What this means is that the cast and crew are already doing their best to try and make great things happen, and our hope is that there is something more to say between now and when the premiere actually airs. Take, for starters, the cast — there has not exactly been all that much reported on this as of yet.

So long as there is a good bit of action and humor present here, we do think we’ll be pleased with the end result; we may just need to exercise some patience along the way.

