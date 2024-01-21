Reacher season 3 premiere date: Will it arrive in 2024?

Now that we’ve made it to the end of season 2, why not go ahead and discuss Reacher season 3? Make no mistake, we want it this year. As for whether or not that happens, that is a totally different story.

The first thing that we really should note here is pretty simple: Filming for the season is currently underway. Technically, it started all the way back last year, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. That led to a rather lengthy delay in the cast and crew getting back to work, but they are. This could end up impacting when these episodes are wrapped and from there, when they could arrive on Prime Video.

Even with all of this being said, we do still think it is possible that the Alan Ritchson series could be back at some point in December. A lot of it is really going to come down to when post-production has these episodes ready and beyond that, when Prime Video actually wants them to air. It is, after all, rather important to note that they could just sit on some completed episodes for a really long period of time if they want to, as there is nothing there to necessarily stop them.

We do think that, worse-case scenario, there is a chance that we are going to see Reacher season 3 air when we get around to late winter / early spring 2025. One thing to remember is that with a lot of streaming shows in general, there is often a 15-month wait between seasons. We think it benefits Amazon to get it out there soon and keep positive moment, but a little bit of patience here goes a long way.

Hopefully, if the show DOES comes out at some point in 2024, we’re going to get news on it by the way. Any wait longer than that is sure to drive us up the nearest wall.

