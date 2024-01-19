Reacher season 4: Is another renewal likely at Prime Video?

Last night, the Reacher season 2 finale arrived at Prime Video. Meanwhile, a season 3 is in production! Is it too early to start conversation about a season 4? You could argue that, but it certainly is not going to stop us from doing it anyway.

After all, just remember the following first and foremost: It appears as though this show is every bit as successful as it’s ever been. It has a huge audience all over the world, thanks both to the quality of the show and the popularity of the Lee Child source material. Meanwhile, it also benefits a lot from being far ahead of things behind the scenes. It helps to ensure that there is not some incredibly long wait between seasons! The fact that season 3 is already underway absolutely does make it all the more likely that we get more of the show in either late 2024 or early 2025.

At this point, let’s just say that we more than anticipate that a season 4 renewal is going to come about by this summer. That just opens the door for executive producer Nick Santora and the writers to figure out what sort of story they want to adapt next. One of the fun things about Reacher in particular is that since most of the stories stand on their own, it gives them some options to move around and be flexible. Our personal feeling is that they would like to jump around between different stories as often as possible to give viewers different things.

How many constants are there between seasons?

Not that many. Obviously, Alan Ritchson will keep coming back as Reacher himself, and we do think that we are going to see more of Neagley. Beyond that, there’s really ambiguity all around and that is a part of the fun.

Personally, we do tend to think that this is one of those shows that is really going to be around as long as the powers-that-be really want it to. Ritchson seems eager to keep it going for a while, and we also have a pretty tough time thinking that Amazon will want to walk away.

