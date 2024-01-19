Reacher season 3: Could Neagley, Dixon, O’Donnell return?

We know that a Reacher season 3 is coming to Prime Video at some point down the road — not only that, but it’s already filming! The Alan Ritchson series has a lot to live up to, and our personal expectations are pretty high.

Now, we know already that one of the great things about this show is that every season is effectively rather different. We don’t expect as much of an ensemble story as season 2 — but is there a chance that we’ll see Neagley, Dixon, or O’Donnell back in the fold?

Of course, don’t expect a ton of confirmation on a lot of these characters’ status moving forward for quite some time, largely because there is no real reason for the show to do that. They want there to be some surprises, similar to what we saw back with Finlay earlier this season.

As for who we think could turn up in some shape or form, at the moment we tend to lean mostly in the direction of Neagley, just because she’s been in both seasons already. She’s a constant confidant to Reacher and the closest thing that he’s got to a long-term friend.

Personally, though, our feeling entering the new season is that we’re going to be seeing vibes a little more similar to season 1. That would mean that Reacher is back in a new place and with that, trying to figure out how to make do with the resources that are around him. If you want every season to look and feel a little bit different, isn’t this the right way to go? At the very least, we tend to think so!

In general, there is one thing we believe we’ll be seeing in the story ahead — a ton of action. This is what the show does best!

Who do you want to see from past seasons moving into Reacher season 3?

