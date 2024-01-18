Reacher season 3 premiere date hopes at Prime Video

With the finale coming tonight on Prime Video, what better time than now to discuss a Reacher season 3? Are more episodes coming?

Obviously, there is a lot of stuff that we’d love to speak more about here, but let’s begin here by stating the following: There is more of the show coming! Alan Ritchson has already begun shooting the next batch of episodes, and it seems as though we’re going to be seeing something that looks and feels rather different anything we’ve seen so far in season 2.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Reacher coverage!

What is the bad news? Well, that’s rather simple: You are going to be waiting for a good while to see the series back. The ideal premiere date for season 3 would be late November or early December, but that’s provided that the episodes are filmed and put together after the fact in enough time. There is no guarantee that this is something that is going to happen, even if we hope that it can.

As for the story…

We personally want the next batch of Reacher to be a little more similar to the first go-around, especially when it comes to getting a chance to see the title character act more on his own. We think a show like this is always going to be better when you alternate different styles of storytelling — also, even with him on his own, there is a chance that someone from the 110th or other parts of his past could return in some shape or form. At this point, it feels rather silly to rule it out! It is a way to continue to build a universe and keep people excited, which is smart.

Hopefully, season 3 will end up carrying into season 4 — after all, the viewership is strong enough to make us think that the series will be around for quite some time.

When do you think we are going to be able to see Reacher season 3 premiere on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







