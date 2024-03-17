Tracker season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A ‘Lexington’ surprise

Are you curious to learn more about Tracker season 1 episode 6 leading into it airing next week? There is a lot that is noteworthy about it!

First and foremost, we should start off here by mentioning that this is an episode that will be coming on the air a little earlier than we’re used to — think in terms of 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. With there not being another installment of The Equalizer on the air next week, it feels like this is a way to get the Justin Hartley series potentially even better ratings following 60 Minutes.

Now, let’s get to the other notable part of this Tracker episode — an appearance from Sofia Pernas! The Blood & Treasure alum (who is also married to Hartley in real life) is actually going to be a rival-of-sorts on this show, and it feels like there is potentially here for this to be a fun recurring presence depending on how the story goes.

To get a little more insight, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Lexington” – Colter reluctantly teams up with his nemesis, fellow reward seeker Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas), to track down a missing racehorse, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 24 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are still at the point in the first season here where the top priority has to be just allowing us to get to the the main characters — and in particular, what drives Colter. In a way, seeing him in a competitive environment like this could be rather useful to his long-term development as a character.

