Tracker renewed officially for season 2 at CBS!

Mere hours after we reported that CBS is likely to give Tracker an early season 2 renewal, we now have further reasons to celebrate!

Today, the folks over at the network has officially confirmed that there will be an additional batch of episodes for the Justin Hartley series. Why announce the news so early? Well, it’s simple — after getting off to a great start after the Super Bowl, the show has performed really well in its Sunday-night timeslot. As a matter of fact, last night’s episode 4 actually improved on what we saw in the two weeks beforehand. That is a rare feat that you do not often see, and we certainly think that this is something the powers-that-be were happy to commemorate.

In a statement, here is what Amy Reisenbach, President of CBS Entertainment, had to say about the show coming back:

“TRACKER kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going … We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Now, this early renewal does give the writers plenty of opportunity to plan ahead on what the next chapter of the show is going to look like. We do tend to think personally that it could be around for a longer stretch of time next year, but those decisions will likely be hammered out in the months to come. We would keep our eyes peeled for what happens at upfronts in May, since this is when we are going to learn more about whether or not Colter and his adventures will be coming to CBS in the fall.

What do you think about Tracker being renewed for a season 2 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

