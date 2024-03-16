YOU season 5: Could Rhys return to haunt Joe Goldberg?

We know there is a lot to be intrigued about with YOU season 5, especially with it being the final chapter. However, there are still so many questions when it comes to the story.

Are we going to get a new addition, and possibly obsession for Joe Goldberg, in the form of The Handmaid’s Tale alum Madeline Brewer? Sure, but it also feels like there’s a good chance that a familiar face or two from the past could come back. Given that the show has already used both Beck and Love for various hallucinations, it remains to be seen if it will actually be them again. However, could you bring Rhys Montrose back to haunt Penn Badgley’s character again? It feels possible…

With this being said, it is currently not in the cards. Speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Ed Speleers had to say on the subject:

“I would absolutely love a Rhys return … But as it stands, there’s nothing yet. If it ends up being Rhys isn’t involved, I feel very honored that I got so much from that and so much time to play because Rhys was a great part to play. Again, I’m privileged and grateful to Netflix for giving me that chance because it was a different way for me to work. But at the moment, no, I’ve not heard.”

Who could return for the show coming up?

It is tough to name an individual person who is more likely than any other, but we know that Jenna Ortega is high on everyone’s list. There was even interest in making it happen in season 4, but she was busy with Wednesday at that time. There’s a chance, unfortunately, that this could happen again.

