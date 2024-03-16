Ted season 2 renewal: Will Peacock announce it this month?

Following the success of Ted season 1 on Peacock, is there a chance that a season 2 renewal is going to be announced soon?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that despite the Seth MacFarlane comedy being labeled originally as a limited series, he has come out and said that more is possible. It really just comes down to if the show performed well enough, let alone if there are some great ideas conjured up for down the road.

Based on where things stand at present, here is at least some of what we can say — we are cautiously optimistic about the idea of getting more Ted, though that does not mean that we’ll hear anything more between now and the end of March. Peacock may want a couple of months’ worth of data before they are able to come up with some sort of firm decision on the future of the show, especially since it is probably costly to do all of the visual effects here.

Luckily, fans of Seth MacFarlane entertainment should be used to being patient — we’ve been waiting for a good year and a half to learn if The Orville will be coming back for another season. Beyond just that, there was even a time when Family Guy was off the air before it found its way back.

Another thing to consider

Ted is not the sort of show that has to be a yearly event! We’d be more than fine to see it back once every few years. The TV version proved to be a pleasant surprise — and in some ways, funnier than the films it was based on! The odds of us learning more this month may be unlikely, but it’s always good to hold out hope for the future.

