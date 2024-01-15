Ted season 2 renewal: Is it likely after Peacock viewing records?

Are the odds higher than ever that we’re going to see a Ted season 2 renewal over at Peacock? It feels easy to argue that could be the case.

After all, just consider some of the new viewership information that has been handed out. Per TVLine and NBCUniversal, the seven-episode first season has launched as the streaming service’s most-watched original title through the first three days on its platform. No doubt, this is a direct consequence of a lot of viewers signing up for NFL football this past weekend, noticing the show on there, and deciding to give it a watch. This was smart planning by the executives as they hope to use the Chiefs – Dolphins broadcast to retain more subscribers in the months to come.

Was the move to broadcast the game exclusively on Peacock polarizing? Absolutely, but we tend to think NBCUniversal knew that far ahead of time.

While Ted has been promoted by and large as a limited series, at the same time it is worth noting that there has always been a chance that we’re going to get a season 2. Seth MacFarlane has noted with the right viewership the show could come back, and this all points to exactly what Peacock was hoping for.

With all of this being said…

Remember that a season 2 here does not have to be immediate. Seth is a pretty busy guy across the board, and the future of his other show The Orville still remains in limbo. We do think that he would be able to theoretically balance both shows, at least so long as there was the right team around him.

For now, we’d just say to keep monitoring the headlines. Even if people subscribed to Peacock for football and canceled it immediately, most of them do still have several weeks left to check out this show.

