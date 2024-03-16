Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 16, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? If you do want more of the late-night sketch show, be assured that you are one of many.

Unfortunately, we are in a spot where we are coming off of three straight new episodes, and that means one thing perhaps more than any other: The series is going to be on a break tonight. The plan is to bring it back with new episodes on March 30, and it feels like there will be a lot for the show to take on at that point. Campaign season, for starters, is already underway, and that is something that will be mined from material at least from now until November.

For those who have not heard, the host for the next episode is going to be none other than comedian Ramy Youssef, who we absolutely think will do a good job in Studio 8H. It does feel like there has been a concentrated effort to bring a lot of stand-up comics on the show this season and while not every episode is perfect, you can at least bank on some monologues that are memorable.

One other thing that we should start thinking about as we get closer and closer to the end of the season is this: How much longer is Saturday Night Live going to retain its current cast? There are a lot of relative newcomers who are getting more and more screen time, but then you also have to wonder about Heidi Gardner and the Weekend Update duo of Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Then, there is also how much longer Kenan Thompson wants to keep doing this. He already is the longest-tenured cast member in the history of the show, and at least for now, he does still seem to enjoy doing it.

