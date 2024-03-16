Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers: Star on big stories ahead

The premiere of Grey’s Anatomy season 20 set the stage for what’s coming up next, and there is a lot to cover in a short span of time. Remember that this season is only ten episodes long and by virtue of that, every single story needs to accomplish a lot. Characters will weave their way in and out, and that includes Meredith Grey herself. She was a part of the premiere, and it is our hope that she will have a big part through a few other installments coming up, as well.

So what more can one star share right now about the future? Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what Camilla Luddington had to say on the subject:

Because we have 10 episodes, the opportunity to really pack a punch in every episode has been there for us. No matter who you’re a fan of, there are so many storylines for each character to really pop this season. I’m also curious about what the finale is. I’m actually heading to the table read for Episode 9 right now and I have no idea what’s in store. None of us know. We’re all eagerly awaiting to see what happens to all our doctors.

One thing that feels clear to us is that there’s going to be some sort of cliffhanger — after all, it does still feel like there’s a good chance that a season 21 is going to be coming. The ratings were solid for the series coming out of the premiere, and we tend to think that some of the reasons for it were the milestone, the return of Meredith, and also having a better lead-in courtesy of 9-1-1, which aired for the first time on ABC and had itself a pretty impressive debut.

