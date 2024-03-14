Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2 spoilers: Amelia’s challenge

After what you see on the premiere tonight on ABC, are you excited to learn more about Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2? Well, let’s just say that there are so many things to look forward to here from start to finish!

For starters, this should really be the episode that starts to paint a broader picture of what this show is going to look like entering the spring. The premiere is giving us an appearance from Ellen Pompeo but at the same time, we know already that she is not going to be around for the entirety of the season. She will pop in here and there but at the hospital, a lot of the story is still going to be about the interns. They have been established as the new core of the show for a reason, as the writers want to bring back the mistakes and the complications that come with entering the medical field.

Below, you can see a few more details for what’s ahead courtesy of the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 2 (“Keep the Family Close”) synopsis below:

Bailey tells the interns they must complete dozens of basic procedures before being allowed back in surgery. Meanwhile, things are awkward between Simone and Lucas, and Amelia comes up with a solution to a complicated surgery.

By the end of this episode, absolutely it is our hope that we see a few different twists and surprises, and that Amelia’s solution actually works. If there is a character who we would put at the top of the “people who deserve happiness” list, it has to be her. Consider everything that she has gone through already! She has suffered and dealt with a ton of trauma and yet, in the end we’re thrilled that she has made it to the other side.

