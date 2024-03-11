Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers: Show EP on Arizona return

There are a few different things worth being excited about moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20, and that includes some notable returns.

If you have seen the trailer for what lies ahead already, then you know that Jessica Capshaw is going to make a comeback appearance on the show as Arizona. She has a story where she will be helping the interns to some degree, but her appearance also does beg another question: Why isn’t Sara Ramirez joining her as Callie?

Well, as executive producer Meg Marinis tells TVLine, this is really comes down to just finding the right story for people to come back, especially with only so many episodes this time around:

“We have an open-door policy here … We always want to see old characters come back and interact with the new characters.

“But there are so many [alumni], and everyone has busy careers and schedules … [To go along with that, this] particular story really connected to Arizona and her specialty, so it made sense.”

Callie is certainly on a long list of characters we hope to see at some point down the road, but we will have to wait and see what happens when it comes to that. There are some discussions that could happen in season 21 or 22, provided that they happen, with all sorts of alumni. Basically, we want to see the biggest curtain call ever whenever Grey’s Anatomy does conclude, though there are a handful of people including Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl who seem unlikely to ever come back — at least for now. You never know what could happen when a show starts to wind down and with that, more nostalgia starts to fully kick in.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy now, including whether we will see Kate Walsh again

What are you most excited to see moving into the rest of Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming up, and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







