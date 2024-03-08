Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Will Kate Walsh return as Addison?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy does love their fair share of nostalgia — with that, could you see Kate Walsh back for season 20? She has turned up as Addison as of late and by virtue of that alone, we don’t think it is a crazy idea to consider.

However, it is also fair to say that season 20 is going to be quite different than some other recent ones for a number of reasons, including that we have a much shorter season than usual. Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Meg Marinis had to say on the subject:

“I can’t answer definitively, but there are always opportunities for Kate to come back. It’s just that with a shortened season [and the fact that] all of our past actors are not only popular characters but working actors… trying to schedule things [can be really tough] … So it’s not a lack of love of [Addison], it’s just making things work in a 10-episode season.”

Of course, we do think there’s still a chance we see her, but this does not sound like a quote that makes us pretty optimistic that Dr. Montgomery will be stopping by. The most important thing at this point is that whenever we do see her, there’s a good reason and she has some opportunities to shine. If that means waiting a little longer to see her, we understand … even if the idea of that does bum us out.

For now, can we just celebrate the fact that we are going to be seeing Grey’s Anatomy back on the air in a little under one week’s time? We know that it’s been an incredibly long wait but with Ellen Pompeo coming back in the premiere, there are reasons to have some hope for the future.

What are you most excited to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20, and do you want Kate Walsh back?

