Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 2/29/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We certainly know that it’s been a long wait to see this show back with Station 19…

So is there good news to report here on the subject? Well, let’s just say yes and no. The good news is that we DO have some more news about the premieres of both of these shows today! However, the bad news is that neither of them is actually coming on the air tonight. We still have a couple of weeks to go and from there, you will be able to dive back into this universe once more.

Now, let’s get back to the good news — sharing the synopses for the first two episodes.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 1, “We’ve Only Just Begun” – Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed.

Station 19 season 7 episode 1, “This Woman’s Work” – Andy steps into the station’s captaincy as Jack’s life hangs in the balance. The team is called to a hostage situation. Natasha fights for her career, and Maya and Carina make a choice.

Absolutely it is nice to know that Meredith is going to have a larger role in the premiere again, and we tend to think that she will be the one to help tee up a lot of what is coming. We know that the industry strikes made both of these breaks really long, but the good news that comes with waiting is that odds are, there won’t be a lot of hiatuses over the course of these seasons. We can look forward to a lot of consecutive episodes!

