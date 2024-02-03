Grey’s Anatomy season 20 trailer: More on Meredith’s return

With the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere coming to ABC in just over a month, why not dive into the latest trailer?

If you head over to the link here, you can get a far more comprehensive look at what is coming up on the show moving forward, including (of course) the return of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith. She may not be in every episode, but it appears as though we’ll be around for at least two. For at least one of these episodes, she will be raising a lot of big questions about the current state of the interns. Are they starting to fall apart?

Now, one of the larger questions that we are wondering about here personally is if there is some sort of larger arc that is binding the show together. Or, is this just about new problems for the interns and doctors every week? The trailer gives you a little bit of new footage but at the same time, a lot of attention is also being given to what happened at the end of last season, including the big-time cliffhanger when it comes to Teddy.

You can expect romance, drama, and of course a lot of twists and turns. We just hope that the show does also still find a way to bring something new! We know that for a lot of people out there, Grey’s Anatomy is one of those shows that serves as a source of comfort, but it does not have to be exclusively that. It does feel like it got to this point by taking some big swings creatively and at this point, it would honestly make sense for them to consider this all over again. After all, you may need to generate more conversation!

Related – Be sure to get some additional updates on Grey’s Anatomy season 20 and what the future holds

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Also, what do you think about the trailer? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







