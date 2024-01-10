Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers: Alex Landi returning as Nico

Is there a chance that we will see more of Nico and Schmidt moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20? At the very least, there’s a chance!

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and give you the following bit of news: In a new post on Instagram, Alex Landi himself confirmed that he would be coming back to the medical drama as his character, who has appeared over the course of the past several years as a doctor-turned love interest for Jake Borelli’s character. The two have certainly had their fair share of highs and lows, but can they find a way back to each other this season? That is something that they may try to figure out.

In general, we do anticipate that we’re going to have a chance to see a number of familiar faces moving into the new season — albeit in a rather compressed manner. Let’s just go ahead and say that with there being a smaller season, the producers will have to space these stories out in a rather expedient manner. That’s okay with us, at least so long as we get to see a lot of great and pretty powerful stuff — in other words, everything that you have come to love on this show over the years.

The unfortunate news still remains that we are going to be waiting until March to see the new season on the air — we just hope that it will be worth the wait and beyond this, that we will see love in the air in a number of different days.

Rest assured, Landi is not the only casting news to be excited about right now. Let’s just go ahead and say that Ellen Pompeo will be in at least a couple of installments.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including some more thoughts on what else is ahead

What do you most want to see from Nico’s return on Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming in due time.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







