Grey’s Anatomy season 20: When to expect premiere synopsis

As many of you may be aware as of now, we are stuck waiting until March in order to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20. We did recently get a rather great promo featuring Ellen Pompeo and some other cast members, and that clearly suggests that we are the beginning of an era when it comes to promoting the show.

With this in mind, it feels like the perfect time to ask the following question: When are we going to see the premiere synopsis? This is an episode that will feature Pompeo (now a recurring cast member as opposed to a series regular) as Meredith, but also a wide array of other interesting stories, as well.

We wish that there was a lot of information that we could offer on this subject, but for now, we can simply share a timeline. Based on when ABC typically releases information about what lies ahead for their upcoming episodes, we tend to think we will get something more in mid-to-late February. If it comes before that, we’ll be thrilled! There is a chance that there will be some other promotional material that comes out earlier, whether it be a promotional poster, some new footage, or a handful of other items that get us all the more excited about what else could be coming.

Even without Meredith, we don’t think that Grey’s Anatomy is going to be changing all that much when it comes to the story. We had a few episodes without the actress already and with that in mind, we’ve already gotten a pretty good sense of what the future of the show is going to look like.

There are some cliffhangers that the season 19 finale brought to the table that will need to be addressed pretty early on in the premiere — don’t be shocked if answers on this remains the top priority.

