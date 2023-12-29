Grey’s Anatomy season 20: First Ellen Pompeo footage!

Sure, we may be forced to wait until March to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere on ABC, but who said we had to wait that long for footage?

Today, the folks at the network decided to go ahead and lift the veil on (some) of what lies ahead for this upcoming batch of episodes, and there is definitely a lot to be excited and/or curious about.

If you head over here, you can see the full promo, and there are a couple of things that stand out for us.

More Meredith – Ellen Pompeo will be in at least two episodes this season, so Dr. Grey is not necessarily gone for good.

The Teddy cliffhanger – What is going to be happening with her? It does seem like Kim Raver is sticking around thanks to a new deal…

Link and Jo’s relationship – It may be polarizing to some people, but it definitely appears we are going there fully.

The interns – They are a big part of the show at this point, so a lot of stories are going to revolve around them.

Webber’s sobriety – We are certainly worried, and are going to continue to be with a lot that is on this guy’s plate.

One thing that is not really brought up in here is the spin-off Station 19, which is entering its final season. We do wonder if there will be a crossover at some point but with the two shows not longer sharing the same showrunner, we tend to think that they are going to be less of a priority. Also, there just isn’t as much time to film events like that this season, as everything started significantly later due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (Or, rather, them not getting a fair deal early on.)

