Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Is a season 21 assured?

Given the news that Station 19 is ending with season 7, it does make some sense that you would wonder about Grey’s Anatomy itself. Why wouldn’t you? This is a show that has already ran for a good two decades, and at a certain point, you do have to wonder and worry that we are at the end of the road.

For the time being, though, we can tell you that this is not an immediate concern. With that being said, it is something you should be actively thinking about. The end of Station 19 shows that ABC is considering the future of almost everything, including some shows you would have thought were pulling okay numbers.

With all of this being said, we do think that Grey’s Anatomy is okay, at least for the time being. There is a time to be concerned for sure, but we don’t quite think that we are there as of yet. Instead, that time will be potentially next fall or the fall after. Given how long this show has been around, we are not in a position here where an announcement is going to be made at the last minute. Instead, it is something that you will see revealed far in advance in order for the series to have a proper send-off.

The reason why it is staying over Station 19 is quite complicated, and there are a few different reasons for it. The legacy is a part of it, but so is its performance, both in streaming and all over the world. It brings so many different things to the table that in the end, can’t always be quantified. Its ratings are not what they once were, but it is still profitable enough that not all of it necessarily matters.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy now, including more on the current episode count

How much longer do you think that Grey’s Anatomy is going to last over on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







