Grey’s Anatomy season 20: EP talks episode count

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, you are going to be waiting for a good while to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20. How long are we talking? Think March! The series is going to be back with a story that is full of twists and turns, and we’ve heard already that Ellen Pompeo will be around for at least a couple of installments.

So how many are we getting in general? Well, the suspicion has been ten for a good while now, but we are pleased to have further confirmation now. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what executive producer and director Debbie Allen had to say:

“We are back. The strike is over and it’s going to be the greatest season … It’s going to be a shorter season because of the strike — we’re only going to do 10 episodes — but we have a lot to look forward to… It’s always brand new.”

We do wonder if doing only ten episodes will allow the show to compress the story and tell something that is a little bit more continuous than ever before. Given that ABC is probably going to air the entire season with little to no interruptions, that could further along this idea.

Can the show continue to perform even without Meredith?

That is one of the real questions that we still have at the moment, but it did manage to stay afloat even without her. We think it is mostly going to be reliant on finding some stories to tell with some of the new characters and, beyond just that, new ways to use some of the established shows.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope at this point that the show is going to be worthy of the wait.

Related – Get more news on Ellen Pompeo’s status for Grey’s Anatomy season 20 right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 20 at present?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







