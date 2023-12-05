Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Ellen Pompeo returning; how long?

For everyone out there curious about Ellen Pompeo’s status in Grey’s Anatomy season 20, isn’t it nice to get it confirmed?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, actress, executive producer, and director Debbie Allen officially confirms that we are going to be seeing the longtime series star back in some capacity — she won’t be in every episode, but she is going to be in the premiere and at least one more. Here is some of what Allen had to say:

“Miss Thing is there, honey … She’s in the first episode, and she’s in the one I’m going to direct. We have to let her go and do some other things, but she’s still our queen. She’s still our No. 1 on the call sheet.”

Obviously, Grey’s Anatomy is so much more complete with Meredith Grey in the cast, so we are thrilled that she is going to have some pretty big role to play moving forward. Of course, the big question here remains just how she is going to be incorporated and beyond just that, what this is going to mean when it comes to the larger stories. Is she going to be heading back to Seattle from Boston, or will some other people visit her? We’re sure that these ideas have already been cemented.

No matter what, we do know already that we’re going to be waiting a while for what’s next on the show. Remember that the plan for the premiere right now is for it to air in March, with the reason for the delay due to the SAG-AFTRA / WGA strikes plus also the show wanting to wait to have every single episode air in succession. There is some value in that, and we have seen the network do this with some other programs more and more over the years.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy right now, including other details on filming

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20, including Ellen Pompeo’s return?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







