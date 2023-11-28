Grey’s Anatomy season 20 filming officially begins!

We may be waiting until March to see Grey’s Anatomy season 20, but isn’t it great to have more insight along the way?

With this in mind, we’re pleased to note that production has officially kicked off for the latest batch of episodes! In a post on Instagram, the series made it clear that everyone is back at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. (If they aren’t already, they will be in a day or two — not everyone starts filming the same day!)

As for what lies ahead on Grey’s Anatomy, let’s just say that this is one of the most mysterious and strange seasons we’ve had a chance to see yet. After all, there is no guarantee that Ellen Pompeo will appear at all as Meredith Grey, which would make this the first full season without her. It’s true that there are a lot of other great characters on the show, and the producers may have to rely on some of them moving forward.

So how long will a series like this really last? For the time being, we do tend to think that is tied mostly to what the ratings are — if the numbers can stay fairly similar to what they were during season 19, we’re sure that there will be a season 21 and beyond. Given that NCIS has managed to go on without Mark Harmon, we don’t want to just assume that Grey’s Anatomy is dead without Pompeo — even if it’s hard to imagine long-term.

Odds are, we will see at least a few callbacks here and there during season 20 — this is a show that loves nostalgia, and we do tend to think that there are some other new ideas they will be introduce in the present, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Grey’s Anatomy, including when we could see the first footage

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Are you glad that we’re going to be seeing the cast and crew back? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







