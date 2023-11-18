Grey’s Anatomy season 20: When to expect first footage

Earlier this week, the news first came out that Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is coming to ABC in March. Why the long wait? We tend to think that it is due to the network’s desire to have the entirety of the season air all at once without any breaks in the middle of it.

With filming for the show starting up after Thanksgiving, there is another great question here to wonder: When will we actually get some of the first footage? We’d love nothing more than to see something before the end of the year, but is that possible?

Well, without getting too in-depth on anything here, let’s just go ahead and say this: We would be surprised if we ended up seeing something substantial on season 20 until at least January. There’s no real hurry for the network to air some new footage before then, mostly because we have so long to go! Also, when filming starts back we’re sure that the top priority is just going to be getting as much content in the bank as possible; there will be a good bit of time in order to deal with just about everything else after the fact.

As for what we do eventually think will be in a first promo, a lot of that depends on if there are any big-name guest stars or surprises! In general, we tend to think that some of the longtime cast members will remain the focus and along with that, we’ll also get a brief glimpse at some of the new medical cases. Grey’s Anatomy season 2 is the first one we’ve had where there are no assurances that we will be seeing Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey and, of course, there are some big challenges that come with that, as well.

For now, patience is going to be the key as we wait to see what’s next. Stay tuned!

Related – Be sure to get some other Grey’s Anatomy updates now, including more on the premiere date and crossovers

What do you most want to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 20 at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







