Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4: Will it be final season?

Is there a chance that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 is going to be the end of the road? Well, there is a cause for concern. It is also a totally different concern that we had even as recently as a week ago.

So what is going on here? It is really as simple as the following: Power Book II: Ghost is ending with its upcoming fourth season. Meanwhile, a Starz executive has basically come out on the record already to state that shows lasting only 3-4 seasons could be the new normal. Why? It has to do with finances, as the longer a series lasts, the more expensive it is to pay the people involved. This is a practice that has actually been around for a good while; heck, sometimes a show gets renamed to something different after a few years to almost reset its own value. (This has famously happened with Disney Channel shows.)

So in regards to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, nothing is confirmed as of yet about season 4 being the final one. However, you could easily argue that there’s a world in which this show transitions into the newly-ordered Power: Origins, which will feature a young version of Ghost and Tommy. Eventually, it would make some sense for Kanan’s world to intersect with that one, and there is a notable character in Breeze who could tie all of them together.

So … who is Breeze? That is one of the big questions that remains, with our top theory at the moment being that it is Unique, who was recently brought back from the dead. The big complication in saying this, though, is that the writers originally planned for him to stay dead, meaning that they would have been forced to totally re-think their plans for the Breeze character in order for this to work.

There is still a chance that a season 5 for Raising Kanan still could happen, so don’t 100% rule it out. For now, all we’re saying is to prepare for anything.

