Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: March?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get more news on a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date this month? We know that the passion is there for more of the show and yet, that doesn’t mean we will have a chance to see it soon!

When it comes to updating you more on the future of the show today, it’s really a case of good news and bad. The good news is that Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, and the rest of the cast are already out filming the upcoming batch of episodes. We especially love that Joey Bada$$ also still has a role to play in the story; for a good chunk of season 3, it looked like Unique was dead. Heck, that was the initial plan! His return was decided on along the way last season and now, we get a chance to see what sort of role the man will have from here on out.

In the midst of all of that good news, here is where we do sweep in with some of the bad. Unfortunately, it does not appear as though we are going to be getting news on a premiere date anytime soon, let alone during the month of March. We would consider it lucky if we even see Power Book III: Raising Kanan back the rest of this year. Starz has been rolling out seasons of most of their shows in 14-16 month intervals and for now, our feeling is that the prequel to the OG Power will not be back until after Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book IV: Force air their latest seasons. Neither of those shows have premiere dates yet, but we anticipate that the Michael Rainey Jr.-led show will get one pretty soon.

If we are to make a wishlist for the next chapter of Raising Kanan, it’s honestly not that long. Really, there is just one thing that is at the front of it and it’s pretty darn obvious: Breeze. Is it Unique, or are we going to meet someone new?

(For those unaware, Breeze is an integral part of Kanan’s life and was mentioned as such during the original show.)

