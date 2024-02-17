Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: 2025?

As we take our time eagerly awaiting some more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, why not dive more into release dates?

After all, we tend to think that the events of the season 3 finale are going to be the sort that make everyone ravenous for more. We’ve now learned, after all, that Unique is actually still alive. Not only that, but we’ve seemingly lost both Ronnie and Detective Howard. This is all a significant reset of the story and it poses huge questions all about what the rest of the show could look like.

Just in case you were really hoping that Power Book III: Raising Kanan could come back in December, just like we saw with season 3, anything is technically possible given that the cast and crew are currently working on new episodes. This is not just some mythical idea that is impossible to transpire. The issue here is Starz and the way in which they are programming some of their series at the moment. If we are to judge everything based on what we have seen so far from the network, our sentiment is that we’re going to be seeing the show come back in early 2025. Most of their shows have a break of at least 14 months between the start of one season and the start of the next. Some of that is due simply to the sheer number of shows that they have.

When you think here about Raising Kanan in particular, you also have to remember that there are two other Power shows that are likely to fill the schedule before it returns. Power Book II: Ghost is inevitable. Power Book IV: Force is a little more murky since its production timeline is a little behind the prequel, but we personally think it will also be back on the air a little bit earlier.

No matter when we get into Kanan’s story again, there is one thing we know: There is a TON to anticipate. Prepare accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now, including what the story could be for Unique

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4?

When do you think we are going to see the show back? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some further information on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







