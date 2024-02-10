Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4: EP on Unique story

As we prepare to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 on Starz down the line, all eyes have to be on Unique.

After all, consider a couple of things. Not only was the character revived at the end of the season 3 finale, but we’ve learned since that this was not the original plan. Clearly, show boss Sascha Penn and Joey Bada$$ came up with a way to revive one of the show’s most popular characters, and that is a cause for great excitement.

Of course, this also did carry with it a pretty big challenge — apparently, the writers had to re-do a good chunk of the season 4 story to make sure that Unique was a part of it. Speaking to People Magazine on the subject, here is some of what Penn had to say:

As you can imagine, the original version of season 4 did not have Unique in it, and now Unique is a huge presence in it. And also, without giving too much away, there’s a portion of season 4 that actually explains how Unique survived and helps the audience to understand that journey as well. Because we felt strongly that we didn’t just want this to be some sort of bulls— Deus Ex Machina type thing where miraculously he survives and we never understand how it happened.

One of the things that is super important to us on this show is, frankly, how much we do respect this audience. I think that they know this show and this world, in some ways, better than any of us do.

One thing that we certainly know? In the world of Power, it is very hard for anyone to be dead forever. It’s probably one of the reasons why there are some out there who think that Ghost is still alive, as improbably as it may seem.

