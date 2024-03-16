Ghosts season 3 episode 6 return date confirmed + Trevor’s brother

As we prepare to eventually see Ghosts season 3 episode 6 arrive on CBS, there is quite a bit to look forward to! That was confirmed today, as the network revealed both the return date and some other details for a story titled “Hello, Brother.”

First, let’s talk the date. As previously speculated, the idea is for the comedy to come back with new episodes on Thursday, April 4 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. The NCAA Tournament is going to keep Ghosts on hold for a little while, but the same could be said for a lot of other series airing on CBS Thursday nights.

Now, let’s get to the other big part of this episode — and also a chance to see Trevor’s brother on the show! The season 3 episode 6 synopsis gives you some additional info now:

“Hello, Brother” – Trevor’s brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, April 4 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Anytime that we have seen a relative of one of the ghosts on the show, there’s very-much a bittersweet feeling that comes with it. There is that inevitable excitement that comes with learning more about a character you love but at the same time, there’s that reminder of how much they are lived. Sure, Trevor is a ridiculous character who never wears proper pants, but there are so many endearing qualities to him, as well! There is a lot that can still be explored with him week in and week out — at this point in season 3, we are just scratching the surface for what is ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Ghosts, including the season 4 renewal

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 3 episode 6 when it arrives on CBS?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates coming your way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







