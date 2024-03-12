Fire Country, Ghosts renewed for season 3, season 4 at CBS

Today, the folks at CBS showed that they are wasting no time securing the future of two of their most important shows. After all, not only are we going to be seeing more of Fire Country, but the same can be said for Ghosts.

So why decide to bring the two back now? Let’s go ahead and break down the reasoning for each…

Fire Country – In the case of the Max Thierot drama, the writing has been on the wall here for a long time. It has been abundantly clear that the ratings are great and that the network wants to make this into even more of a universe. How else do you explain the fact that there is a spin-off in development about a Sheriff and starring Morena Baccarin? This is yet another thing that we are looking forward to in this world.

Ghosts – Meanwhile, in this case we have a situation here where you have an incredibly popular adaptation of a show that was already big in Britain, and it has found an audience stateside with its own unique cast led by Rose McIver.

There is no official confirmation about episode count for either show as of right now, but remember that there is also a lot of time in order to sort all of this out. Hopefully, we’ll get substantially more than we did during the strike-shortened seasons this past year.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base … We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

