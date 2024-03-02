Fire Country season 2 episode 4 promo: Is Bode’s life in danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fire Country season 2 episode 4 on CBS come March 15, it feels like there are a myriad of things to be nervous about.

Take, for starters, the possibility of Bode blowing into pieces amidst some sort of dangerous rescue. Is Max Thieriot’s character actually going to die? Well, let’s just make one thing clear — we have a hard time thinking that a hit show is going to kill off their lead a few episodes into the second season. That just doesn’t seem altogether logical, does it?

Instead, our feeling here is that Fire Country is building towards a situation here where Bode is a little bit reckless and some other characters help to save both him and also some others in need. It’s important to remember that acts of heroism are a way to help him get released, and that is partially why he may be willing to do some things that really, he should be trying to avoid. This is someone who is trying to do whatever he can to find a sense of normalcy but in doing that, he is likely panicking a bit too much and making some matters worse.

In general, we do tend to think that this is going to be a big episode when it comes to his emotional growth, especially if he also suffers a near-death experience in here. There is also another question that he needs to take a moment and consider: What is it that he actually wants out of his life. Sure, a part of it is getting out and being able to spend more time with Genevieve, but is that it? For now, we tend to think that there are a lot of different things for him to think about…

