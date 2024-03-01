Fire Country season 2 episode 4 return date for Max Thieriot, cast

After tonight’s episode on CBS, it definitely makes some sense to want the Fire Country season 2 episode 4 return date! With that in mind, we are more than happy to provide it, plus more insight on what the future could hold.

The first thing that we really should do here, though, is make some of the bad news clear: You are going to be waiting a good while longer to see what’s next. We realize that it feels like the show just came back but unfortunately, there is no new episode on March 8. Think of this as CBS trying to stretch out this season as deep into the spring as they can. This won’t be the only hiatus, either, as we are also going to see it off the air during the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

So what are you going to see on Fire Country when it returns on March 15? The synopsis below gives you a better sense of that:

“Too Many Unknowns” – The station 42 and third rock crews respond to a chemical plant after a dangerous toxic spill goes up in flames, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, what we are most excited to see here is unfortunately what is not even mentioned in this synopsis. Don’t get us wrong — we’re sure that the rescue part of the story is going to be exciting. We’re just mostly on board the show for the characters and their journeys. There is so much to wonder and think about when it comes to Bode, Gabriela, and so many others, and we are more than a little curious to see how things end for them.

