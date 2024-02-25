Fire Country season 2: Will we see Gabriela’s mom?

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 2 continue on CBS, is Gabriela’s mom going to be added to the equation?

For the time being, let’s just say that there is a pretty strong argument to it happening. Think about it this way: Gabriela and Manny had a discussion on this past episode where he indicated that a lot of her mom leaving came down to his own mistakes and actions. The last thing that he wants is for his relationship with her mom to impact whether or not she shows up at the wedding.

So is there a chance we see her? Anything is possible! Speaking to TV Insider recently, here is what Kevin Alejandro (who plays Manny and directed this past episode) said about his character potentially coming in contact with Gabriela’s mother again:

I think it might be jarring in any situation to see your ex, especially in real life if you haven’t seen each other for years. So I’m certain that if they introduce her character, there’s definitely going to be flashes to what was good and flashes to what was bad in his mind. They’re kind of secretive with the amount of information they give us, I think so that we’re pleasantly surprised as well when it comes through. So I don’t know that Manny will be 100 percent strong enough to handle seeing her again, but I’m looking forward to seeing what’s down on paper and how those past emotions are going to affect his future choices.

Of course, another important question here is whether or not Gabriela will even get married to Diego in the first place. Now that Bode is back on Three Rock, you have to wonder what will happen there … though we do think that he is going to have to work hard to win her back, and it is not going to come easily.

